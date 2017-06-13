‘Father of Indian Green Revolution’ MS Swaminathan-hails-Modi-government

Swaminathan who was included in Time Magazine’s ‘Time 20’ list of most influential Asian people in the 20th century, devoted his life to improve farm yields. (Source: ANI) Swaminathan who was included in Time Magazine’s ‘Time 20’ list of most influential Asian people in the 20th century, devoted his life to improve farm yields. (Source: ANI)

Eminent Agriculture scientist and Chairman of National Commission on Farmers (NCF) M.S. Swaminathan on Tuesday lauded the agriculture policies being pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre. Asserting that the Centre has implemented several recommendations of the Farmers’ Commission which intend to improvise the incumbent state of agricultural affairs in the nation, Swaminathan in a series of tweets lauded the initiatives of the Modi Government.

“The Modi Govt has implemented several Farmers’ Commission recommendations. These include providing improved seeds, soil health cards, Farmers’ Commn recos on improved insurance, irrigated area increase & Farmer’s Welfare added to @AgriGoI responsibility implemented,” tweeted Swaminathan.

The 92-year-old geneticist also lauded the efforts made by the Modi Government to promote skills of rural women through agriculture universities and private sector.

“Rural women contribute 50% agricultural work. Special efforts made to promote their market skills through agri universities & private sector,” Swaminathan added.

Swaminathan who was included in Time Magazine’s ‘Time 20’ list of most influential Asian people in the 20th century, devoted his life to improve farm yields.

In the wake of ongoing protests in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Swaminathan expressed his deep concerns about the future of farmers in the nation and took to Twitter to stress the importance of striking a balance between short term gains like immediate loan waivers for farmers and benefits of long term structural changes like improving agricultural infrastructure.

