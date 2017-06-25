Tamil Nadu: Father of girl who consumed poison found hanging in his house

Representational Image Representational Image

The father of a 17-year-old girl, who consumed poison after her parents objected to her relationship with a Dalit boy, allegedly committed suicide in his house near Erode this morning. Police said the young couple had consumed poison at Tiruchirapalli last week.

While the 21-year-old man died on June 19, the girl was rushed to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, police said. Her mother was at the hospital looking after her needs, they said.

Police said Balachandar (55) was under mental stress after learning about the death of the man and his daughter’s health condition. He was alone in his house when he allegedly hanged himself. Police said the boy had met the girl while visiting his relative’s house, which was near her residence.

