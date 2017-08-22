Father dies after he hears about daughter’s ‘molestation by UP cop’

Representational Image Representational Image

A 57-YEAR-OLD man died reportedly after after he learnt that his minor daughter was “molested” by a police constable inside a police outpost in Rewati area of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. While the alleged incident took place on Friday, the constable, Dharam, was arrested and sent to jail by a local court on Saturday. Police said the postmortem had not been able to find the exact cause of death. “The viscera has been preserved for further examination,” Ballia Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Pal Singh said.

Rewati police Station House Officer (SHO) Kunwar Prabhat Singh said the girl’s statement was recorded before the magistrate on Monday. The 15-year-old girl alleged that around 9 pm on Friday, when she was going to a field to answer nature’s call, Dharam caught hold of her near the Gopalpur police outpost. “She screamed for help… as locals rushed to the spot, the constable fled… The girl said that after she reached home, she told her father about the incident. Soon he fell unconscious. Neighbours rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival,” the SHO said.

The girl’s house is around 150 metres from the police outpost. The constable has been booked for molestation, creating circumstances leading to the death of the victim’s father and under POCSO Act.

