Fatehpur Sikri incident matter of shame for us: Mahesh Sharma

Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma on Thursday condemned the attack on a Swiss couple by a group of men at Fatehpur Sikri, saying it was a matter of shame for all Indians. He also said it was unfortunate that such an incident had taken place in the country.

“I think the foreign minister has reacted to it. It is a matter of law-and-order but as the culture minister and as a human being, I condemn the attack on the foreign tourists. It is unfortunate, it should not have happened. It is a matter of shame for us,” Sharma told PTI. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought information from the Uttar Pradesh government on the incident.

According to the National Crimes Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against foreign tourists have reduced by 29.4 per cent in the country. While in 2014, 384 of such cases were reported from across the country, the number came down to 271 in 2015.

These findings are part of the first analytical report on crimes against foreign tourists, furnished by the tourism ministry. The NCRB started profiling crimes against foreign tourists since 2014.

The Swiss couple — Quentin Jeremy Clerc (24) and his girlfriend Marie Droz (24) — who came to India on September 30, have been quoted as saying in news reports that they had been strolling near the railway station at Fatehpur Sikri when the group of men first started following them and subsequently, attacked them.

According to reports, the Swiss nationals were found lying on the ground bloodied and bruised even as the bystanders kept taking photographs and making videos of their plight.

