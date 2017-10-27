Swiss couple assault: India ‘very safe’ for tourists, few incidents take place in a year, says Tourism Minister Alphons

Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam. (PTI Photo) Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam. (PTI Photo)

In the wake of the brutal assault on a young Swiss couple in Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri, Union Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons Friday sought to allay security fears among travellers, insisting that India is a very safe destination for tourists. “India is a very safe destination for tourists, very few incidents take place in a year,” Alphons was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Union Minister also hit back at those labelling India as a dangerous country to visit. “Shooting incidents happen regularly in USA and terror attacks in Europe, do we call those countries unsafe to travel?, ” asked Alphons.

His comments come days after Quentin Jeremy Clerc and Marie Droz were attacked by five youths, which left them battered and bruised. All the accused in connection with the case have been arrested, police said earlier in the day.

Expressing concern over the incident, Alphons shot off a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that the incident could have a negative impact on the image of the country. “A fast and speedy response in identifying and ensuring speedy action, including the conviction of the guilty, would be reassuring, as also a good message of our efforts to prevent recurrence of such incidents,” the minister wrote.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had also sought a report from the UP government and said the government is monitoring the progress of Clerc and Droz.

