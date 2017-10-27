Fatehpur Sikri assault: Wish speedy recovery of victims, in touch with Swiss embassy, says MEA

A TV image of the injured Swiss tourists. A TV image of the injured Swiss tourists.

In the wake of the attack on a Swiss couple in Fatehpur Sikri on October 22, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday stated it was in touch with the Embassy of Switzerland and maintained that the ministry wanted quick redressal of the issue. “Our response in such cases is to bring immediate relief to victims and wish them speedy recovery,” MEA was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the attack and said the government was monitoring the progress of Quentin Jeremy Clerc and Marie Droz, who are currently recuperating at a Delhi hospital.

Earlier, a neurosurgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Rajendra Prasad, informed The Indian Express about the condition of the two tourists. “Clerc was in the ICU for two days. There is no need for surgery and he is improving with medicines. He has not suffered a head injury but a skull fracture. There is also bleeding under the fracture. In addition to that, there is bruising on the surface of the brain. There is also damage to the nerve of the right ear. We are giving medicines to treat to fracture and the swelling,” Prasad said.

Menawhile, the Agra police arrested two men and detained three minor boys in connection with the attack. Clerc has told police that they were first followed by a group of young people who later attacked them.

Reacting to on the incident, the Embassy of Switzerland had said: “In the framework of consular protection services, the Embassy is providing support to them. For reasons of privacy and data protection, the Embassy cannot communicate any further information in this regard.”

Additional Superintendent of police, Agra, Akhilesh Narain Singh said those arrested did not disclose the reason behind the attack, adding they will produced before a local court tomorrow.

Expressing concern over the incident, Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons had written to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying he was “deeply concerned that two Switzerland citizens were attacked and injured at Fatehpur Sikri”. “You would kindly appreciate that such incidents negatively impact our image and are detrimental to our efforts in promoting India as a tourism destination. A fast and speedy response in identifying and ensuring speedy action including conviction of the guilty would be reassuring, as also a good message of our efforts to prevent recurrence of such incidents,” he wrote.

