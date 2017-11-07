Stubble burning: Fatehabad schools to open late due to smog

Crop stubble being burnt near Kalar Majri in Punjab on Thursday. (Express File Photo: Harmeet Sodhi) Crop stubble being burnt near Kalar Majri in Punjab on Thursday. (Express File Photo: Harmeet Sodhi)

Schools in Haryana’s Fatehabad will open an hour later because of smog caused from stubble burning, the district administration said on Monday.

District Magistrate Hardeep Singh said all schools will open at 9 am.

The order, which will remain effective for the next one week, will be applicable to private schools.

Singh issued notices to village-level committees for violation of prohibitory orders, under which the committees were supposed to check incidents of stubble burning in villages.

“Members of the committees did not report the right number of incidents of stubble burning, so considering it a major negligence, notices of violation of Section 144 has been issued to these committees,” said Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App