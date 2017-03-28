Fateh Bahadur Singh elected Protem Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Governor Ram Naik on Monday administered oath to Fateh Bahadur Singh as Protem (officiating) Speaker of the state Assembly. Bahadur, the son of former chief minister Veer Bahadur Singh, is MLA from Campiyarganj in Gorakhpur. He had defeated Chinta Yadav of the Congress.

Singh took oath in Sanskrit in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey at a function in Raj Bhavan. Besides him, four MLAs — Durga Prasad Yadav, Ram Pal Verma, Fagu Chauhan and Ramveer Upadhyay — were sworn in by the Governor to administer oath to the newly-elected UP MLAs over the next two days.

While oath of office would be administered to new MLAs during the next two days, sources said nominations for the full-time Speaker will be elected on March 30.

