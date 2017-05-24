Fast-track probe in corruption cases: CVC to banks, govt depts

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked all public sector banks, insurance companies and central government departments to speed-up investigation in pending corruption cases. The anti-corruption watchdog has written to the Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs), who act as distant arm of the commission, of all the departments to also expedite investigation reports on complaints sought by it.

The CVC refers complaints of corruption in a government organisation to the CVO concerned for investigation and report. The move comes after it was noticed that many organisations were sitting over corruption complaints.

The commission has expressed desire that CVOs of all ministries, departments and organisations should review their respective pendencies and “take expeditious action” to bring them to a logical conclusion within the prescribed time limit, a directive said.

They have asked to review cases in which further clarification has been sought by the commission and the matters pending implementation of the commission’s first and second stage advices (referred to punishment including censure to withholding increment) against alleged corrupt government employees.

The CVOs of banks, insurance companies and other government departments have to review and take action expeditiously on departmental probes pending with inquiry officers. They also have to review the investigation reports on complaints sought by the commission.

“All CVOs concerned are advised to review all such pending matters concerning their departments/organisations and report action taken/compliance status to the commission expeditiously,” the CVC said.

The commission had in January sought details from the CVOs for the complaints pending investigation under two categories –- those pending for over an year and the others pending for over six months and less than an year’s time — by February 28 and March 31, respectively.

Corruption complaints against various government departments jumped by a whopping 67 per cent in 2016 over the previous year.

In its annual report tabled in Parliament last month, the probity watchdog said it received a total of 49,847 complaints in 2016, as against 29,838 in 2015 — an increase of 67 per cent.

