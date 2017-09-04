Farrukhabad hospital deaths another failure of Yogi govt: AAP

AAP’s national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said here: “The deaths of children in Gorakhpur and Farrukhabad hospitals is a case of criminal negligence. It is another failure of the Yogi Adityanath government.” (File) AAP’s national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said here: “The deaths of children in Gorakhpur and Farrukhabad hospitals is a case of criminal negligence. It is another failure of the Yogi Adityanath government.” (File)

The AAP today alleged the deaths of 49 infants in the Farrukhabad district hospital occurred due to lack of oxygen and said it was another “failure” of the Yogi Adityanath government.

According to officials, 49 infants died between July 20 and August 21 in the Farrukhabad district hospital, most of them from “perinatal asphyxia”, a condition in which the child cannot breathe properly.

AAP’s national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said here: “The deaths of children in Gorakhpur and Farrukhabad hospitals is a case of criminal negligence. It is another failure of the Yogi Adityanath government.”

He alleged “running gaushalas and ambulances for cows” was more important for the Adityanath government than arranging oxygen for infants in hospitals.

In a virtual replay of the tragedy in Gorakhpur, where 30 children died in two days in a state-run hospital last month, many of the parents in Farrukhabad told officials there was a delay in providing the infants with oxygen and medicines.

The hospital recorded 49 deaths — 30 in neo-natal ICU and 19 during delivery — between July 20 and August 21, a government spokesperson said here.

The state government today removed Farrukhabad District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar as well as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Umakant Pandey and Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Akhilesh Agarwal.

