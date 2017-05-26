Farooq Ahmad Dar moves rights panel against TV channels

Farooq Ahmad Dar, the Kashmiri who was tied to the jeep as a human shield. (Source: Express photo) Farooq Ahmad Dar, the Kashmiri who was tied to the jeep as a human shield. (Source: Express photo)

Farooq Ahmad Dar, who was used as a human shield in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam in April, has complained to the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) against TV channels calling him a stone-pelter.

“I have gone through trauma due to the acts of the Army officer and some media outlets as they referred to me as a stone-pelter without any evidence,’’ Dar said in his petition. Dar has complained against three channels for calling him a stone-pelter.

“I had gone to attend a funeral. What wrong had I done to be treated like an animal?,” he asked.

