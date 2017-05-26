Latest News
  • Farooq Ahmad Dar moves rights panel against TV channels

Farooq Ahmad Dar moves rights panel against TV channels

“I had gone to attend a funeral. What wrong had I done to be treated like an animal?,” Dar asked.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Published:May 26, 2017 3:43 am
Farooq Ahmad Dar, Dar, Kashmir, human shield, jammu and kashmir, major gogoi, Indian army, stone pelting, J-K, india news, indian express news Farooq Ahmad Dar, the Kashmiri who was tied to the jeep as a human shield. (Source: Express photo)

Farooq Ahmad Dar, who was used as a human shield in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam in April, has complained to the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) against TV channels calling him a stone-pelter.

“I have gone through trauma due to the acts of the Army officer and some media outlets as they referred to me as a stone-pelter without any evidence,’’ Dar said in his petition. Dar has complained against three channels for calling him a stone-pelter.

“I had gone to attend a funeral. What wrong had I done to be treated like an animal?,” he asked.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 25: Latest News