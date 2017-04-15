Farooq Abdullah wins Srinagar bypoll, asks Centre to dismiss J&K govt

National Conference leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah has won the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-poll beating principal opponent People’s Democratic Party’s Nazir Ahmed Khan comfortably. Abdullah defeated Nazir by over 10,700 votes. After winning the election, Abdullah requested the Centre and the president to dismiss the present government and impose governor’s rule and conduct fresh elections. “I Request government of India and President to dismiss present govt right away,” ANI reported. He added governor’s rule must be imposed & elections must be “conducted under governor’s rule”.
He also thanked people of Srinagar for their support and said that the results showed people were in support of NC. “(I) thank people who supported (us). This was the bloodiest election ever. Results show that people are in favour of NC,” he said.
Though there were nine candidates in the fray, it was, to be fair, a two-way contest between the NC and PDP candidates. Abdullah, 79, was defeated in 2014 General Election from the same constituency by Tariq Hameed Karra of the PDP. However, Karra resigned recently as a mark of protest against civilian killings in Kashmir.
Abdullah has traditionally been strong in his homeground Srinagar. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1980 from Srinagar unopposed. He has a strong following in Srinagar, especially in some pockets held by minorities.
The voting in Srinagar for the bypoll held on April 9 was abysmally low with just a little over 7 per cent turnout amid boycott call by separatists and militant and widespread clashes between violent mobs and security forces. At least eight people were killed in the violence The polls were held again on Thursday for 38 polling stations and the turnout was a record low for the state–2 per cent. Only 702 voters came out to vote and many polling stations didn’t even record a single vote.
Five candidates withdrew protesting against the schedule of the re-poll. The candidates demanded a later date for holding the voting for the 38 booths. They claimed that the prevailing tension in Srinagar would not allow a free and fair election to take place.
In Anantnag, the elections were delayed till May after several polling booths–set up in schools–were set on fire by protesting mobs who raised anti-India slogans after marching inside the polling stations on Sunday. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s brother Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, PDP’s candidate in the polls, was one of the people who demanded the delay.
- Apr 15, 2017 at 5:47 pmThis guy, Abdullah, has no loyalty to India. He will betray India over Kashmir -- absolutely no doubt about that. Indians beware.Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 5:44 pmFA IS A GONE CASE. AT 79 he is half mad. Let him come out with what is in his mind. What he has. How would be his approach. Winning is a positive message, hidden several thing's hidden, which may affect J&K. Me. FA must wait. Have patience. Need to convince many in general out Nation in particularReply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 5:42 pmHaha by winning a majority of 2 percent of voters.Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 5:41 pmHaha, winning by a majority of 2 of voters.Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 5:37 pmResult of Srinagar Lok Sabha bye poll is not in national interestReply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 5:33 pmThere true facts are that are no winners here because Farooq Abdullah is with the Kashmere separatist Islamic Jihadists terror group, an anti-national, his win is a setback for the country, but the good news is that India has mighty and highly trained army to counter the stone pelters. The bottomline is that the J&K is and has been an integral part of India and it will remain so.Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 5:32 pmwhen he lost the elections last time,what did he utter?. He is a crook and knows when it is suitable to chatter.Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 5:31 pmFather-son duo started supporting separatists recently and made a habit of issuing anti India statements.These were pre planned activities with an ulterior motive-a victory in the bypoll. He has achieved it by hook or crook. Had he be a Pak citizen,by now he would have been beyond bars for treason.He should be barred from entering the parliament as there is no difference between a terrorist and a supporter of a terrorist.Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 5:31 pmNo surprise here as terrorists are putting up a back up hand to soften its beastly face as planned political cover.Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 5:25 pmWOW! DR. FAROOQ WHO LIVES THE MOST IN LONDON WITH HIS WIFE HAS BEEN PREFERRED BY THE KASHMIR VOTERS.Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 5:14 pm: www.foxnews /world/2017/04/09/unfettered-online-hate-speech-fuels-islamophobia-in-chinaReply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 5:00 pm7 percentReply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 4:59 pmHe will represent the 7 of the electorate(ie the stone-pelters) in the Lok Sabha !Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 4:58 pmAbdullah family is anti-national.Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 5:34 pmwhat is their relation to Indiras paternal family?.Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 4:55 pmYou Sir, should be dismissed from the country. You do not deserve to be an Indian.Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 5:00 pmWhy use word "Sir" for this anti-national Abdullah?Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 5:15 pmKyonki Yeh Sir khata hai (bahut bakwas karta hai)
