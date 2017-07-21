Farooq Abdullah wants India to involve third party for Kashmir settlement

Farooq Abdullah said India can reach out to its friends for mediation. (File photo) Farooq Abdullah said India can reach out to its friends for mediation. (File photo)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday said it was about time India approached a third party, China or the US, to mediate and resolve the Kashmir issue.

“For how long are you going to wait? Sometimes, you have to catch the bull by its horns. The way is to have a dialogue,” he said as he ruled out a war between the two countries.

He said India can reach out to its friends for mediation. “India has so many friends all across the world. They can ask them to act as a mediator. US President Trump himself said that he wants to settle Kashmir problem. China also said that it wants to mediate in Kashmir. Somebody has to be approached,” Abdullah said while ruling out war.

“If India is ready to talk to China and does not want to get into war, then they can talk to Pakistan also,” he added.

Quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s statement – Friends can be changed, but not neighbours, the National Conference (NC) leader said that arrogance and stubbornness would not let any of the nations progress and develop.

“If the youth of tomorrow are targetted today, how will they run the nation? I would like to urge the Government to expose the perpetrators,” he said.

