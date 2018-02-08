Farooq Abdullah hits back at Vinay Katiyar: ‘India belongs to everyone’

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (File) National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (File)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday hit back at Vinay Katiyar for his remarks that Muslims should not stay in India, saying the BJP MP was just trying to spread hatred in the country.

“As far as Katiyar Sahab is concerned, he makes such remarks on a daily basis. He daily says that Muslims should leave this country. Is this (India) his father’s nation? India is my nation, your nation-it’s everyone’s country,” ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

#WATCH ‘Kya ye Katiyar ke baap ka desh hai? Ye hum sab ka desh hai’, says Farooq Abdullah on Vinay Katiyar’s comment pic.twitter.com/de30EMc9CM — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2018

The National Conference chief further said: “Those who make such statements are trying to spread hate in this country. Religion is not a subject of hatred. Religion teaches to love and respect every individual.”

Vinay Katiyar (Express photo Praveen Jain) Vinay Katiyar (Express photo Praveen Jain)

Katiyar yesterday stirred a controversy after he said that Muslims should not stay in India as the ‘community divided the country on the basis of population’.

Speaking to ANI, Katiyar said, “Muslims should not stay in India. They divided the nation on the basis of population. So, what’s the need of them staying here (in India)? They have been given lands. (They) should go to Bangladesh or Pakistan.” READ MORE

