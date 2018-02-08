Farooq Abdullah hits back at Vinay Katiyar: ‘India belongs to everyone’

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday hit back at Vinay Katiyar for his remarks that Muslims should not stay in India, saying the BJP MP was just trying to spread hatred in the country.
“As far as Katiyar Sahab is concerned, he makes such remarks on a daily basis. He daily says that Muslims should leave this country. Is this (India) his father’s nation? India is my nation, your nation-it’s everyone’s country,” ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.
#WATCH ‘Kya ye Katiyar ke baap ka desh hai? Ye hum sab ka desh hai’, says Farooq Abdullah on Vinay Katiyar’s comment pic.twitter.com/de30EMc9CM
— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2018
The National Conference chief further said: “Those who make such statements are trying to spread hate in this country. Religion is not a subject of hatred. Religion teaches to love and respect every individual.”
Katiyar yesterday stirred a controversy after he said that Muslims should not stay in India as the ‘community divided the country on the basis of population’.
Speaking to ANI, Katiyar said, “Muslims should not stay in India. They divided the nation on the basis of population. So, what’s the need of them staying here (in India)? They have been given lands. (They) should go to Bangladesh or Pakistan.” READ MORE
- Feb 8, 2018 at 2:05 pmYes but not to those who favour pakistan, those who disrespect our national anthem, Abdullah has several times found fiddling with his tools when the national anthem is on, not for those who carry flag, those who file when flag march takes place, those who call zindabad. Abdullah, you are a great anti national. So dont worry abt what is happening in UP. Yogi ji will handle, if you dont have any work in Kashmir, you can go to second home london and take your pappu along bcs he was also once a british citizen illegally only for money of course.Reply
- Feb 8, 2018 at 2:04 pmWe demand to pass a bill in Parliament to criminalize calling Indians belonging to Pakistan or any other country.Reply
- Feb 8, 2018 at 2:00 pmIndia belongs to all ie hindus ,muslims and all ,but Kashmir Valley belongs only and only to Muslims who owe allegiance to Pakistan. This is the ground reality and the Abdullahs can say what they want to suit their conveniencè.Reply
- Feb 8, 2018 at 2:00 pmVinay Katiyar's Great g father and G father were doing Massage to Britishers and now he claims to be a true nationalist, Muslims were active in freedom struggle but these Chaddi gang were washing Britishers Chaddi and Gothies those days, Shame on these nuts.Reply
- Feb 8, 2018 at 1:55 pmAnd to whom Kashmir belongs? abdula family?Reply
