  Farooq Abdullah hits back at Vinay Katiyar: 'India belongs to everyone'

Farooq Abdullah hits back at Vinay Katiyar: ‘India belongs to everyone’

Vinay Katiyar yesterday stirred another controversy after he said that Muslims should not stay in India as the ‘community divided the country on the basis of population’.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2018 1:15 pm
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday hit back at Vinay Katiyar for his remarks that Muslims should not stay in India, saying the BJP MP was just trying to spread hatred in the country.

“As far as Katiyar Sahab is concerned, he makes such remarks on a daily basis. He daily says that Muslims should leave this country. Is this (India) his father’s nation? India is my nation, your nation-it’s everyone’s country,” ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

The National Conference chief further said: “Those who make such statements are trying to spread hate in this country. Religion is not a subject of hatred. Religion teaches to love and respect every individual.”

Vinay Katiyar (Express photo Praveen Jain)

Katiyar yesterday stirred a controversy after he said that Muslims should not stay in India as the ‘community divided the country on the basis of population’.

Speaking to ANI, Katiyar said, “Muslims should not stay in India. They divided the nation on the basis of population. So, what’s the need of them staying here (in India)? They have been given lands. (They) should go to Bangladesh or Pakistan.” READ MORE 

  1. prakash gotimukul
    Feb 8, 2018 at 2:05 pm
    Yes but not to those who favour pakistan, those who disrespect our national anthem, Abdullah has several times found fiddling with his tools when the national anthem is on, not for those who carry flag, those who file when flag march takes place, those who call zindabad. Abdullah, you are a great anti national. So dont worry abt what is happening in UP. Yogi ji will handle, if you dont have any work in Kashmir, you can go to second home london and take your pappu along bcs he was also once a british citizen illegally only for money of course.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. F
      Facts can't be digested
      Feb 8, 2018 at 2:04 pm
      We demand to pass a bill in Parliament to criminalize calling Indians belonging to Pakistan or any other country.
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. S
        s mohan
        Feb 8, 2018 at 2:00 pm
        India belongs to all ie hindus ,muslims and all ,but Kashmir Valley belongs only and only to Muslims who owe allegiance to Pakistan. This is the ground reality and the Abdullahs can say what they want to suit their conveniencè.
        (0)(0)
        Reply
        1. F
          Facts can't be digested
          Feb 8, 2018 at 2:00 pm
          Vinay Katiyar's Great g father and G father were doing Massage to Britishers and now he claims to be a true nationalist, Muslims were active in freedom struggle but these Chaddi gang were washing Britishers Chaddi and Gothies those days, Shame on these nuts.
          (2)(0)
          Reply
          1. Sham Lele
            Feb 8, 2018 at 1:55 pm
            And to whom Kashmir belongs? abdula family?
            (1)(10)
            Reply
