Farooq Abdullah treading on self-defeating course: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

“It is a case of tragic isolation of a man whom nobody is advising that he is treading a self-defeating course,” Singh said. “It is a case of tragic isolation of a man whom nobody is advising that he is treading a self-defeating course,” Singh said.

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was making himself “irrelevant” and treading on a self-defeating course with his remarks on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). On November 11, Abdullah had told reporters that PoK belonged to Pakistan and “this won’t change” no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight.

“It is a case of tragic isolation of a man whom nobody is advising that he is treading a self-defeating course,” Singh said.

“I feel sad for him, for the simple reason that there is nobody to advise him. The more he talks like this, the more and more he is making himself irrelevant…more he is likely to ruin his political party,” the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) told reporters here. He said his statements had enraged the people of Jammu and lawyers and social activists were up in arms against him.

“What he is saying is already rejected by the people of Kashmir. And ironically what he is been saying has not even amused the powers that be in Islamabad (Pakistan) for whom he seems to be batting. It is a sad moment (for him),” Singh said.

Asked whether he should apologise for his remarks, the Union minister said, “I am not even sure whether he is actually in realisation in what he is saying. That is why I said it is a case of tragic isolation of a man whom nobody is there to advice.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App