Farooq Abdullah mourns Sridevi’s death

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday expressed grief over Sridevi’s death, saying the veteran actor’s demise has created a void in the film industry. “The news of her death left me heartbroken. She was an iconic artiste and her performance, both in Bollywood and south Indian films, was matchless,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

Sridevi, wife of producer Boney Kapoor, died reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone to attend the wedding ceremony of her nephew, Mohit Marwah. A Padma Shri awardee, Sridevi had an illustrious career spanning over four decades. She was 54.

