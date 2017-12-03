Farmers will also carry out surgical strike against govt for not keeping its promise, says Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha at the Kapus Soyabean Dhan Parishad in Akola on Sunday. (Express photo) Yashwant Sinha at the Kapus Soyabean Dhan Parishad in Akola on Sunday. (Express photo)

Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Sunday castigated his own party for not fulfilling the promises made to farmers as he launched a campaign from Maharashtra’s Akola for their justice.

Addressing farmers at a programme called “Kapus Soyabean Dhan Parishad” (cotton, soyabean and paddy rally), organised by Shetkari Jagar Manch, Sinha said the BJP had forgot the promise of 50 per cent minimum support price (MSP) it had made to the ryots before coming to power.

“Before coming to power, he BJP had promised to give 50 per cent over and above the minimum support price (MSP). But after coming to power, the party forgot the promise,” Sinha said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had made the promise in Vidarbha at a ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ programme before 2014 elections. “Just as Indian soldiers had carried out surgical strikes across border, the farmers will also carry out a surgical strike against the government till justice is achieved,” Sinha said.

The organisers have decided to take out a procession of farmers to the district collector’s office to present a memorandum of demands. The scheduling of the Parliament’s winter session has earned the Centre lot of flak from the opposition and Sinha rubbed it in by saying “some elections are considered so important that even the parliament session is postponed for them”.

Sinha also questioned Modi’s claim that the effect of demonetisation had subsided. “Demonetisation was responsible for the collapse of prices of farm produce. The government claims that the effect has subsided, but the losses caused by it are yet to be recouped,” said Sinha, who is expected to remain in Akola over the next few days.

Rebellious Bhandara-Gondia BJP MP Nana Patole, who had earlier announced his participation in Sunday’s programme, gave it a miss on account of his “niece’s marriage”. He had, however, said he would attend the Monday’s programme at Akola. Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatan chief Raju Shetty will also join the agitation on Monady. The Parishad convener, Vijay Deshmukh, claimed over 7,000 farmers would participate in the programme. On Sunday, however, less than 500 people attended the programme. Some local Congress and NCP leaders also participated in the Parishad.

Among the major demands by the Parishad are the purchase of all farm produces by the government at MSP, Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for cotton farmers affected by pink boll-worm disease, Krishi Sanjivani scheme for farmers, resolution of issues related to farm insurance and relief to drought-affected villages.

