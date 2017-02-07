Farmers were forced to deposit money: Rahul Gandhi on demonetisation

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on demonetisation issue, saying farmers were forced to deposit their money in banks and a limit on withdrawal was imposed so that loans could be given to his “favourite business barons”. Addressing a rally in Mant town, which falls under Mant Assembly constituency in the district, he accused the Prime Minister Narendra of having an “indifferent attitude” towards farmers as well as youths. Rahul said Modi has waived off loan worth one lakh ten thousand crore of industrialists, but he did not waived off loan of farmers even though I had requested him during an interaction.

“The farmer was forced to deposit his money in the bank during demonetisation, and a limit on withdrawal was imposed by the Prime Minister so that loan to his favourite business baron may be given,” he said. He alleged that due to the indifferent attitude of the central government, the labourers from the state are forced to work in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Rahul said Congress and Samajwadi Party have joined hands to address the concerns of farmers and youths. He said if the alliance forms a government in Uttar Pradesh then he had suggested Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to set up coaching centres in various parts of the state to help in translating into reality the dreams of the youths of getting selected into IITs or IIMs.

The Congress Vice President alleged that the Prime Minister has given one lakh ten thousand crore bank loan to an industrialist for launching a mobile company. “The fate of UP would have changed had the youths been given loan of one crore each for setting up their establishment or industry,” he said.