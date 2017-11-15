Farmers’ suicide toll crosses 800 in Marathwada

According to the Aurangabad divisional commissionerate, Beed has recorded the highest — 167 farmers committed suicide — followed by Nanded 127, Aurangabad 111 and Osmanabad 105. According to the Aurangabad divisional commissionerate, Beed has recorded the highest — 167 farmers committed suicide — followed by Nanded 127, Aurangabad 111 and Osmanabad 105.

The suicide toll of farmers in Marathwada since January this year has crossed the 800 mark. As of Monday, as many as 814 farmers had ended their lives, highlighting the fact that despite the loan waiver, nothing has changed in the eight districts of Marathwada.

According to the Aurangabad divisional commissionerate, Beed has recorded the highest — 167 farmers committed suicide — followed by Nanded 127, Aurangabad 111 and Osmanabad 105. Kishore Tiwari, who heads the the state government-appointed Vasant-rao Naik Shetkari Swavlamban Mission, said the loan waiver does not mean that farmers were getting the amount in their hands.

