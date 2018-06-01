Farmers strike starts in India, sporadic influence in Maharashtra

More than 110 farmer organisation participated in the strike. (Express Photo by Deepak Daware/Representational Image) More than 110 farmer organisation participated in the strike. (Express Photo by Deepak Daware/Representational Image)

The 10-day farmers strike which started on Friday has received lukewarm support in Maharashtra. Major wholesale markets in Mumbai and Pune recorded normal arrivals. Most of the dairies in the region also reported normal collection. The nation-wide strike, which has been declared by the All India Kisan Mahasangh, is called for complete loan waiver in the farm sector and the implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committees recommendation.

More than 110 farmer organisation participated in the strike but major organisations in Maharashtra like Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and others declined from actively taking part in it. On the first day of the strike, Dilip Khaire, chairman of the board of administrators of Pune wholesale market said the arrivals of fruits and vegetables have been normal.

Similarly Rajendra Shelke, president of the traders and commission agents association of Vashi market in Mumbai said they have not noticed any dip in arrivals. However, Jaydutt Holkar, chairman of the Lasalgaons wholesale market in Nashik said arrival has been next to nothing there.

Most of the dairies in the state have reported normal milk collection. There have been some sporadic incidents where in farmers had taken to dumping milk on the roads. Meanwhile indications have come in that the CPIM backed All India Kisan Sabha might escalate the strike from Saturday.

Ajit Nawale, the general secretary of the organisation refused to confirm this but said there will be a meeting in Mumbai and a decision regarding this will be taken on Saturday.

