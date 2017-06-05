Farmers’ strike in Maharashtra: APMCs in Nashik remain closed

Farmers spilling out milk on a road during their state-wide protest over various demands at Pingli Village in Parbhani, Maharashtra on Sunday. (PTI Photo/File) Farmers spilling out milk on a road during their state-wide protest over various demands at Pingli Village in Parbhani, Maharashtra on Sunday. (PTI Photo/File)

All 15 Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Nashik district of Maharashtra remained closed on the fifth day of farmers’ state-wide strike on Monday. Nashik is one of the major centres of fruit and vegetable production in the state, and the biggest producer of onion in the country.

Speaking at a meeting called in Nashik by Kisan Kranti Morcha, which is coordinating the strike, senior agriculture expert Dr Budhaji Mulik said the state government was

misleading the farmers and the strike will continue till all demands were met.

NCP leader and chairman of Pimpalgaon Baswant APMC in the district Dilip Bankar said all 15 APMCs remained closed on Monday. No onion auctions took place at Pimpalgaon and Lasalgaon APMCs, he said. Farmers dumped milk and onions on the road at Dugaon in Chandvad tehsil, reports said.

Officials at the rural police control room said that agitators were detained at many places in the district as they tried to block roads. Police detained 50 activists of Kisan Kranti Morcha in Nashik. The activists were allegedly asking vendors to close their shops.

Farmers in Maharashtra have been on the warpath since June 1 for their demands including waiver of farm loans and lower power tariff. Nashik and Ahmednagar have become nerve centres of the protest.

