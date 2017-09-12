Farmers’ stage blockade in Sikar, demand implementation of Swaminathan Committee recommendations

The farmers had been protesting for past 10 day, demanding implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations and crop loan waiver. (In Photo, MS Swaminathan) The farmers had been protesting for past 10 day, demanding implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations and crop loan waiver. (In Photo, MS Swaminathan)

Demanding implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee and crop loan waiver, a group of farmers today staged blockage but withdrew it later after getting invitation for talks with a group of ministers in Jaipur tomorrow. “We have received an invitation for talks to discuss the issues with a group of ministers on Tuesday. A delegation will be visiting Jaipur tomorrow,” President of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha and former MLA, Amra Ram said here.

The farmers had been protesting for past 10 day, demanding implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations and crop loan waiver. He said after the talks, the future course of action would be decided.

Meanwhile, traffic movement came to a standstill in Sikar due to blockade. Ample security arrangements were made, and schools, colleges and market remain closed.

