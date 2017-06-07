Farmers sought loan waiver, BJP showered them with bullets: Congress on protests in Madhya Pradesh

Related News
A day after five farmers were killed in firing in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress on Wednesday accused the government of having completely forgotten about the agriculture sector in their “craze for anti-congress culture”. “You have forgotten agriculture in your craze for anti-congress culture,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said at a press conference in New Delhi.
The party went on to blame the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh of failing to fulfill its election promises. Attacking the Centre’s farmer policy, Singhvi said the protests have been spreading from in India. He also targetted the government for the falling figures in terms of procurement of farm produce. The actual expenditure on farmer schemes have also come down, he added.
On the farmer deaths in Mandsaur, Singhvi said: “Did DD Kisan TV show these protests? Farmers demanded a fair price for their crops and BJP took their lives. The farmers have asked the government to waive their debt and the BJP showered them with bullets.”
He also said: “This cold blooded murder of the farmers from yesterday comes from the same state which has seen Vyapam where we have seen over 500 farmers.”
He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of staying silent on the issue, saying that he has so far tweeted only about yoga.
Singhvi claimed that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was denied permission to got to Mandsaur. “People who wanted to go & express solidarity with the bereaved farmers, including Rahul Gandhi, were denied permission. Instead rumours…… & canards were spread that he wanted to go earlier and participate in the protest,” he said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 7, 2017 at 6:03 pmThis culture of waiver of loans is nothing but legal looting of tax payers money as given byu the previous looters gang and it only encourages loan takers to look forward no to pay the loan back but some day some ruler would write it off. On the other hand if they repay more people would get the benefit. If there is drought then interest may be waived but not the total loan like the same a time bound plan may be placed before the loan takers like if they pay 70 in next six months the total may be taken off etc. The culture of loan write off should end and recovery process should be stream lined with special courts to enforce certain discipline in the masses and also to the lenders. JaihindReply
- Jun 7, 2017 at 5:25 pmGovt abandons goal of training 500 million people in new skills by 2022. The government has abandoned its goal of training 500 million people in new skills by 2022, in a clear shift in strategy. Skill development ministry officials, at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, also refused to spell out a new number that the Union government and its 22 departments and ministries will chase. “We don’t want to chase any number. Whether it is 150 million by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and 350 million by ministries—we are delinking it, not attaching any number,” said Rajesh Aggarwal, director-general of training and a joint secretary in the skills ministry.Reply
- Jun 7, 2017 at 5:15 pmGOOD may GREAT work by CM Chouhan HE HAS MADE THE COUNTRY BHARAT VERY PROUD. He could the First bjp CM to have martyered hiis own people the farmers of MP. AN FIR MUST BE FILED AGAINST THE CM Chouhan. Its either Lynching after beef episode, or Dalit attacks in bjp Gujurat Sate or UP by Yogi CM, raiding the Chief Secretary Office in New Delhi looking for the Delhi Cricket scam files, or Chief secretary Office in Chennai, or raiding the opposition party homes and Offices. Or buying MLA in Goa and Manipur 25 crores per MLA to get support and form Govt in Goa and Manipur. bjp has stooped so low. MP has Become just like Kashmir situation FIRING AND KIL Jai BharatmamajiReply