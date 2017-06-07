Farmers sought loan waiver, BJP showered them with bullets: Congress on protests in Madhya Pradesh

Mandsaur: A scene after violent clashes between farmers and the police at Pipliya in Mandsaur district on Tuesday. At least five farmers were killed and four others injured in firing by police on farmers, who have been protesting for a week demanding loan waiver and fair price for their produce.(Source: PTI) Mandsaur: A scene after violent clashes between farmers and the police at Pipliya in Mandsaur district on Tuesday. At least five farmers were killed and four others injured in firing by police on farmers, who have been protesting for a week demanding loan waiver and fair price for their produce.(Source: PTI)

A day after five farmers were killed in firing in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress on Wednesday accused the government of having completely forgotten about the agriculture sector in their “craze for anti-congress culture”. “You have forgotten agriculture in your craze for anti-congress culture,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said at a press conference in New Delhi.

The party went on to blame the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh of failing to fulfill its election promises. Attacking the Centre’s farmer policy, Singhvi said the protests have been spreading from in India. He also targetted the government for the falling figures in terms of procurement of farm produce. The actual expenditure on farmer schemes have also come down, he added.

On the farmer deaths in Mandsaur, Singhvi said: “Did DD Kisan TV show these protests? Farmers demanded a fair price for their crops and BJP took their lives. The farmers have asked the government to waive their debt and the BJP showered them with bullets.”

He also said: “This cold blooded murder of the farmers from yesterday comes from the same state which has seen Vyapam where we have seen over 500 farmers.”

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of staying silent on the issue, saying that he has so far tweeted only about yoga.

Singhvi claimed that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was denied permission to got to Mandsaur. “People who wanted to go & express solidarity with the bereaved farmers, including Rahul Gandhi, were denied permission. Instead rumours…… & canards were spread that he wanted to go earlier and participate in the protest,” he said.

