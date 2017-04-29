Farmers should have easy access to crop loan: Fadnavis

At the state’s annual kharif review meeting held on Friday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the government would prioritise agriculture, water conservation and finance and was planning to consolidate the agriculture (and allied sector) growth from 12.5 per cent (this fiscal) to 15-18 per cent in the coming monsoons. “Let us strive towards a mechanism where every single farmer who wishes to avail of the crop loan has an easy access to the financial institutions.”

He added that the district cooperative banks with better rural network and the national and commercial banks with higher capital could coordinate to optimise their spread to connect every village and help farmers seeking crop loans.

Of the total crop loan of Rs 51,235.10 crore that was disbursed this year, the share of national banks (Rs 26,470.27) and commercial banks (Rs 41,26.91 crore) together works out to Rs 30,597.18 crore.

On the other hand, the share of district cooperative banks (Rs 17,548.79 crore) and rural cooperative banks (Rs 3044.56 crore) together amounts to Rs 20,593.35 crore.

But in terms of rural reach, it is estimated that the district cooperative and rural banks together cover larger number of farmers compared to the national and commercial banks taken together.

Referring to the sub-committee led by the additional chief secretary of finance that was set up to expand the institutional credit bracket, Fadnavis said: “We have strengthen the infrastructure to facilitate greater reach by the national banks in rural areas. And also fix the problems faced by 10 to 12 district cooperative banks that are ailing. In spite of a good monsoon forecast, we have to be prepared for all eventualities factoring the long gaps between two spells of rains that have played havoc and caused immense crop damage in the past.”

He added that all ongoing Jalyukt Shivar and farm pond projects should be completed in the next two months to create additional water storage structures to help farmers cope with unpredictable rains or long dry spells. The state has set a target of 1.11 lakh farm ponds by December 2017.

The chief minister said agriculture universities should be roped in to come out with awareness drives for farmers through advisories on crop pattern changes and reach out to every village through its students and district

officers.

He added that double production and higher income for farmers would only be achievable through scientific

planning of crops based on soil health.

With good monsoons, Fadnavis said, farmers would go for higher investments and therefore, crop patterns would become more important this kharif season.

The measures recommended include a cluster agriculture model where small and marginal farmers in a group of 20 and with a cumulative land holding of 100 acre work together to make farming economically sustainable.

