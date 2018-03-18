Farmers seek return of 125 acres bought by Nirav Modi

Farmers in Ahmednagar’s Khandala Village staged a protest ‘as a symbol to show their ownership’ of the land which they say was acquired from them by NiravModi at less than normal rates. (Source: ANI) Farmers in Ahmednagar’s Khandala Village staged a protest ‘as a symbol to show their ownership’ of the land which they say was acquired from them by NiravModi at less than normal rates. (Source: ANI)

A group of farmers of Ahmednagar district on Saturday protested in Khandala village in Karjat tehsil to reclaim the 125 acre land purchased by controversial jeweller Nirav Modi, accused in the alleged Rs 11,400 crore Punjab National Bank fraud.

Close to 200 farmers arrived in bullock carts at Khandala village to take over the land alleging that it has been bought by Modi’s company at lower rates than the market prices around 5-6 years back. The farmers carried a banner of ‘Kaali Aai Mukti Sangram’, a local farmers’ organisation that works to reclaim land of farmers taken away by money lenders. The farmers claimed that they will start cultivation on the 125 acres soon.

“The land was acquired from farmers at very low rates. When actual market price was around Rs 1 lakh per acre, one acre land was purchased from farmers for just Rs 10-15,000,” said Karbhari Gawali, a lawyer and activist, who was part of the protest. Gawali further claimed that the land is among properties attached by the Enforcement Directorate as a part of its probe against Modi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App