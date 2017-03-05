Farmers, scientists to join hands for new concepts like Peri-urban agriculture

Faced with new challenges in the agricultural sector, the Haryana Government has initiated a process to prepare farmers to adopt new concepts like Peri-urban agriculture, climate-smart agriculture and give impetus to adoption of organic farming and micro-irrigation, besides marketing and branding of agricultural products.

The Peri-urban agriculture concept has been planned on the lines of China, which has developed an agricultural zone around Beijing to provide fresh fruits and vegetables, to enhance income of Haryana farmers living in the nearby areas of National Capital Region(NCR).

Because of sinking land holdings and lack of training for innovative methods to enhance income, the Haryana farmers are facing a major financial crisis.

The Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, Om Prakash Dhankar, said Saturday that the 2nd Agri-leadership Summit being organised at Surajkund from March 18 to 20 would provide an apt platform to focus on issues like doubling of farmer’s income, soil health, A2 Milk production dairying, aquaculture and agro-industries.