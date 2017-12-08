Farmers protest “anti-farmer policies” at Yamuna Expressway

“The anti-farmer policies of the state government and the Centre has put farmers under additional burden and stress,” the group’s national president Sheoraj Singh said. “The anti-farmer policies of the state government and the Centre has put farmers under additional burden and stress,” the group’s national president Sheoraj Singh said.

Farmers organised a ‘panchayat’ on the Yamuna Expressway and stopped booth officials from collecting toll for an hour to protest “anti-farmer policies” of the government in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre.

The hour-long protest, held under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union Lokshakti on Thursday, was suspended after SDM Rajpal Singh and DSP Jagat Ram Joshi pacified the farmers at the Jewar toll plaza.

Farmers gave a list of their 20-point demands, addressed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to tehsildar Abhay Kumar.

“The anti-farmer policies of the state government and the Centre has put farmers under additional burden and stress,” the group’s national president Sheoraj Singh said.

“We have demanded land compensation at four times the market rate and job to one family member of the farmer whose land is acquired,” he said.

