Odhisa farmers protest against Mandsaur deaths

Several farmer organizations on Thursday staged demonstrations here protesting gainst the “brutal” killing of farmers in Madhaya Pradesh. Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS), which has been agitating in the state over the same issues as the farmers of Madhya Pradesh, hit out at the BJP government in the Centre and demanded adequate compensation for those killed in Mandsaur, minimum support price of farm produces and pension for elderly farmers.

NKS also submitted a memorandum to President Pranab Mukherjee through Odisha Governor S C Jamir. The farmer wings of CPI and CPI(M) separately staged a demonstration and held the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh responsible for the plight of farmers across the country. While CPI’s All India Krushak Sabha demanded the dismissal of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, CPI-M called for a united struggle to safeguard the interest of farmers across the country.

They also demanded implementation of Swaminathan Commission’s recommendation for the welfare of farmers. Congress’ farmer’s wing too condemned the killing in Madhya Pradesh and accused BJP of using force against “unarmed farmers who were agitating in a democratic manner”.

