Farmers plan protest in Delhi from Nov 20-21

Mohali: Farmers dump potatoes on a road in Mohali on Tuesday during a protest against Punjab government demanding a remunerative price for their crop. PTI Photo

A large number of farmers from across the country will participate in a two-day protest of the farmers from across the country on November 20-21 in Delhi. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Dakonda, Friday said several farmers from Punjab would also take join, adding that apart from their seven other farmer organisations of Punjab will participate in the stir.

“We have drafted a bill pertaining to farmers’ problems and solutions and this Bill will be presented in the ‘Farmers Parliament’ called ‘Farmers’ Sansad’,” said a senior BKU (Dakonda) functionary.

“This sansad, which will lead by farmers across the country, will table a comprehensive ‘Bill’ aiming with ‘freedom from debt’, ‘remunerative prices of their crops’ etc. and on entire debate will remain around these two issues only,” said Buta Singh Burajgill, president of BKU Dakonda, adding that some MPs who support them would later take up the issues in the upcoming Parliament session. Nearly 150 farmer organisations will participate in the farmers’ stir.

