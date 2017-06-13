Farmers may commit suicide due to personal reasons as well, says Madhya Pradesh Home Minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh (Source: ANI) Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh (Source: ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Tuesday said four farmers have committed suicide over the last one year due to debt burden. “Picchle 1 saal mein (till March), MP mein krishi karz ke kaaran kul 4 kisaanon ne aatma hatya ki hai (Over the last one year, four farmers have committed suicide due to debt),” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

The minister added that the farmers may have committed suicide due to personal reasons as well. “Aatma hatya ke niji kaaran bhi ho sakte hain, paarivaarik vivaad bhi ho sakta hai, anya kaaran bhi ho sakte hain,” he told ANI

His comments came at a time when a debt-ridden farmer in Sehore, the home district of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance.

The suicide comes days after CM Chouhan announced a slew of measures to end farmer woes in the state, which is currently embroiled in an agrarian unrest over loan waiver and other demands. Six people lost their lives when the police fired during a protest in Mandsaur, the epicentre of the farmer agitation. The chief minister had announced a fast with the aim of bringing peace in the region. The chief minister however called off the fast Sunday claiming normalcy in the area.

With inputs from ANI

