Farmers’ march: Protesters reach Azad Maidan, to meet CM Devendra Fadnavis today

After a daily toil of 35 kilometres, protesting farmers have finally completed their 180 kilometer march. The protesters reached Azad Maidan on Monday at around 5am. The six-day long march, called by Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha (ABKS) affiliated with the CPI(M), began on March 6 from the CBS chowk in Nashik.

Farmers have been walking with blistered feet under the scorching sun since the last six days, sighting difficulty for the office goers and the students appearing for board examinations on Monday, the farmers decided to complete their final bit overnight. The farmers reached Thane toll naka on Saturday and following a night-halt, they marched towards Sion on Sunday. After resting for nearly three hours at Somaiya ground, they started marching towards Azad Maidan at 1 am.

Sources from the police department said that the protesters wouldn’t be allowed to march up till Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. An IPS officer said, “A delegation would be permitted to meet the Cheif Minister, but we cannot allow them to march till Vidhan Bhavan. While we believe that the number of protesters would grow on Monday.”

Considering participation in large numbers, the police staff who were earlier instructed to report to work at 5am on Monday were asked to wait back for bandobast duty after the protesters declared that they would be marching overnight. Also, extra police staff was called in.

“I was on day-duty and was about to leave at 9pm, but suddenly we heard that the protesters have decided to walk during the midnight, following which we were asked to wait back. While those who were already at home, were called back,” said a police constable requesting anonymity.

A part of the police force accompanied the protesters while many were designated spots to restrict the entry of vehicles. While competing final 16-kilometres under the street-lights, farmers raised slogans of their demands. In order to keep each other going, tribal songs were played on the speaker with protesters dancing on the tune. The farmers didn’t let injury affect their enthusiasm and constantly reminded their fellow protester about their suffering.

A farmer Damu Bhoyr sprained his leg after he accidentally stepped in a pothole while he was marching toward Somaiya ground, Sion on Sunday. Bhoyr said, “I joined the march from Nasik and have been walking under the sun. But when I was heading towards Sion in the afternoon, I accidentally stepped in a pothole due to which my ankle got twisted. I applied some pain relief and started walking again. I didn’t let my injury affect my energy.”

The injured farmer wished to transfer the forest land to his family’s name. He further said, “My grandfather had started farming in Nasik and today I am farming on the same land, but still the land hasn’t been transferred to our names. I will protest till the time government agrees to our terms.”

While another senior citizen Gangadhar Gangorde said, “I am from Surgana district. I travelled to Nasik on Monday following which I joined the protest. We have been walking since, I want complete loan waiver as my family is struggling to survive. I learned farming from my father and has been doing it since then.”

“I have been walking since last six day and competed 180 kilometres, I wouldn’t have done it even if the government had to pay Rs 5000 per kilometre. I want the government to name the forest land in my name as it would benefit me and my children,” said another farmer.

