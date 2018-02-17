Farmers in debt kill self, big corporates flee abroad: Former HP CM Shanta Kumar

Former Himachal Pradesh CM and BJP MP from Kangra Shanta Kumar on Friday questioned how corporate giants are looting the country’s wealth and fleeing quietly. He also equated such people with Mahmud of Ghazni and Muhammad Ghori.

In a strongly worded statement , Shanta Kumar said it was unfortunate that earlier those plundering wealth were outsiders but now they are the country’s own. “For long, India was robbed and looted by Ghazni , Ghori and the British. Now industrialists of the country have turned modern-day Ghazni and Ghori,” said the Lok Sabha MP .

He said that while farmers were being forced to commit suicide due to small loans they cannot repay, corporate defaulters were going scot-free . “If a farmer takes a loan and fails to repay, he commits suicide. On the other hand, big corporates flee abroad after committing frauds,” he said.

