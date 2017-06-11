Farmers hold dharnas in 8 districts of Haryana

Representational Image/ Express Photo Representational Image/ Express Photo

Protests by farmers are intensifying in Haryana, with indefinite dharnas in at least eight districts of the state. The farmers are demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report and loan waivers. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaders from Haryana reached Delhi on Saturday to participate in a meeting of Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, which have decided to block national and state highways for three hours, from 12 pm to 3 pm, on June 16 to press for their demands.

BKU Haryana unit chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni said, “Farmers have started indefinite dharnas at Ambala, Hisar, Jind, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Sirsa. We will start dharnas in Panchkula and Rohtak districts from Sunday.” He added, “We have also demanded dismissal of the Madhya Pradesh government, which is responsible for firing on farmers. If the government doesn’t accept our demands, we will hold another meeting on June 19 to announce the next phase of the agitation strategy.”

