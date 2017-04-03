Farmers held for protest against Kerala govt move

Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M. Thambidurai with protesting Tamil Nadu farmers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M. Thambidurai with protesting Tamil Nadu farmers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo

More than 500 farmers were detained briefly for staging a road-roko at six places in the district today, protesting the construction of a check dam across Bhavani river by the Kerala government. Farmers of Malayampalayam, Sivagiri, Kaspapet, Modakurichi, Kodumudi and Sathyamangalam blocked the roads pressing their demand, police said.

They were taken into custody and released later. However, the farmers’ appeal to traders to down shutters to extend support to their protest went unheeded as shops and business establishments functioned as usual.

