Farmers extend support to their agitating counterparts

About 300 ryots selling vegetables through daily farmers’ markets at Coimbatore on Tuesday did not transact business extending support to their counterparts agitating in New Delhi for the last more than a month.

The farmers squatted in front of the markets and raised slogans in support of their counterparts and demanded that the centre immediately intervene and announce the waiver of loans and provide adequate compensation for the crop loss.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now