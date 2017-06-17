Latest News
  • Farmers driven to commit suicide, protesters getting killed: Sachin Pilot

Farmers driven to commit suicide, protesters getting killed: Sachin Pilot

"Those who raise their voice are silenced with a gunshot," Sachin Pilot said, apparently referring to the killing of five persons in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district during a farmers' agitation.

By: PTI | Kota | Published:June 17, 2017 2:38 pm
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan farmers news, farmer suicides in Rajasthan, India news, National news, latest news The BJP government has given the slogan of “sabka saath, sabka vikas” but has done nothing for farmers and agricultural growth, said Sachin Pilot.
Related News

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has said it is unfortunate that farmers are committing suicide in an agriculture-dominated country. At a farmers’ rally in Etawa town in Kota district, he blamed the agricultural policies of the BJP governments at the Centre and in Rajasthan for the “worst” state of cultivators.

“Those who raise their voice are silenced with a gunshot,” he said, apparently referring to the killing of five persons in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district during a farmers’ agitation. The condition at present is so bad that a farmer is committing suicide every 41 minutes, the Rajasthan Congress chief claimed.

The BJP government has given the slogan of “sabka saath, sabka vikas” but has done nothing for farmers and agricultural growth, alleged Pilot. Cultivators are ending their lives due to the bad state of the agriculture sector, Pilot said. He alleged that the BJP government considers farmers just a vote bank.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 17: Latest News