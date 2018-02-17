Farmers denied loans while VIP bank customers are looting the country: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said farmers have been denied loans by banks while “VIP bank customers” were being given thousands of crores of rupees. Mamata first raised the point via her Twitter handle and later brought up the matter at an administrative meeting held in Jhargram. “Those who have Kisan Credit Cards and are entitled to loans are being denied loans. And yet some VIP bank customers are looting this country. The self-help groups, those who run small businesses, and other commoners, are deprived of loans. And yet, special people are being given thousands of crores of rupees. Why this fraud? Why this fraud?” her tweet read. It was an apparent reference to the Rs 11,000-crore scam that struck Punjab National Bank’s Mumbai branch.

While in Jhargram, Mamata also said banks should extend cooperation to poor farmers, SHG members and small entrepreneurs to make them self-reliant and boost development. Responding to a government official who said the administration is trying to increase the loan amount for farmers and is holding talks with bank officials and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), she said, “Hold talks with them (bank officials) again. Some people are getting thousands of crores as loan and weaker section of the society is not getting loans. This cannot go on and I will not keep quiet on this issue.”

On Thursday, the chief minister had demanded a thorough probe into the fraud. Claiming that people’s savings in banks are not safe, Mamata tweeted, “Look what happened at Punjab National Bank. A scam of more than Rs 11,000 crore. People’s savings are not safe. There must be a thorough, time bound enquiry.” The chief minister again slammed the Centre for depriving the state of its share of funds for various projects and demanded that the money be immediately released to keep these projects afloat in people’s interest, according to PTI.

“The Centre has stopped funds for ICDS and ASHA projects. Despite our financial constraints, we are running these projects with our own funds,” she said. She recounted her association with movements in Jangalmahal for its development, with PTI quoting her as saying: “There was a time when my Adivasi brothers and sisters survived on insect eggs. There was a reign of violence in Jangalmahal. Tourists did not come to this region.”

Mamata also said that her government has written to the Centre to enlist the Kurmi community in the Scheduled Tribes list, according to PTI. “Bills are also being brought to give recognition to Kuruk and Kurmali languages. A dictionary in Ol Chiki script would also come up soon,” she said. She also announced that a new scheme, ‘Ruposhree’, to help in the marriage of girls from poor families, would be launched from the next month, PTI reported. Those who received prizes during the Jangalmahal Sports Festival would be recruited as civic volunteers, she added.

