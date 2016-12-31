Farmers’ deaths shocking: DMK tells Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam

DMK Treasurer and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly M K Stalin. (Source: File) DMK Treasurer and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly M K Stalin. (Source: File)

DMK Treasurer and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly M K Stalin on Saturday told Chief Minister O Panneerselvam that the deaths of farmers in parts of Tamil Nadu due to alleged crop failure was shocking and sought an appointment with him to discuss the matter. In a letter to Panneerselvam, he referred to the recent reported deaths of five farmers in Madurai, Tuticorin, Nagapattinam and Ariyalur allegedly due to reasons, including crop failure and huge debts, and similar previous incidents in the past few months.

Also pointing to issues like insufficient Cauvery water in the Delta region and protests by farmers, he said “I would like to make some key representations to save farmers and I request you allot time for me.”

Earlier, speaking to reporters here after launching storm water drain work in his Kolathur assembly constituency, he said his party had been urging the State government to “listen to the grievances of farmers,” and convene an all party meeting in this regard.

Stalin alleged that the government was “overlooking” the deaths of farmers and it was “shameful.”

“Considering the present plight of farmers, Tamil Nadu should be declared drought hit. I have been urging action in this regard all along and had also demanded a special session of the Assembly,” he said.

Yesterday, farmers outfits held protests in places including Tiruchirappalli seeking declaration of Tamil Nadu as a drought hit State.

Representatives of farmers bodies also called on State ministers including Agriculture Minister R Doraikannu to press their demands at the Secretariat here.