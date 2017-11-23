Farmers create ruckus as special train takes different route

About 1,500 farmers on a special train created a ruckus on Wednesday thinking the train had taken the wrong route while returning to Kolhapur from Delhi. The Full Tariff Rate (FTR) special train was booked by Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetty’s Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana, a farmers’ group, to ferry the farmers from Kolhapur to Delhi and back.

According to the farmers’ requests, the train was scheduled to stop at Karad, Miraj and Manmad in Maharashtra on both ways of the journey. While coming from Kolhapur, the train had taken the Western Railway route which went via Nagda, Kota, Ratlam, Mathura. While going back on Tuesday, it took the Central Railway route via Mathura, Gwalior, Jhansi, Bhopal, Itarsi. This is the usual route for trains connecting Delhi to Kolhapur.

As per policy, specially booked FTR trains do not have pre-set routes like normal commercial trains and the Railways usually tries to choose the shortest route to run them. Farmers onboard created a ruckus because they thought their train was being taken to some other destination since this was not the route the train had taken on its way to Delhi.

The railways on Wednesday clarified that in case of specially booked trains, the routes are never defined and the railway administration chooses the best available route while adhering to requests of stoppages. “These special trains are run through a route which is conveniently available to the railway operations and it is not pre-defined,” said a railway spokesperson.

