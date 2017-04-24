Farmers cover mouth with black cloth, stage demonstration in Coimbatore

Covering their mouth with pieces of black cloth, they raised slogans in support of the demands like waiver of loans from nationalised banks, protection of water bodies and implementation of the Avanashi-Athikkadavu water project. Covering their mouth with pieces of black cloth, they raised slogans in support of the demands like waiver of loans from nationalised banks, protection of water bodies and implementation of the Avanashi-Athikkadavu water project.

Extending support to farmers who had agitated in Delhi in support of their demands, about 200 farmers demonstrated before the Collectorate in Coimbatore on Monday, seeking immediate solutions to the grievances. Covering their mouth with pieces of black cloth, they raised slogans in support of the demands like waiver of loans from nationalised banks, protection of water bodies and implementation of the Avanashi-Athikkadavu water project.

The farmers, representing various associations in the district, warned the administration that they would continue to stage such agitations till the loans were waived, police said. The farmers also raised the issue of constitution of the Cauvery Management Board and linking of rivers to protect the agriculture sector in Tamil Nadu. Later, they submitted a memorandum with their demands to the District Collector as today was ‘Grievances Day.’

Tamil Nadu farmers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi had on Sunday ‘temporarily’ called off their 40 day stir after Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami “promised” to meet their demands. Farmers’ leader Ayyakkannu had warned that if the promises were not met, they would resume the protest in the national capital in a bigger way on May 25.

