Farmers’ body raises red flag against textile park in Surat

Stating that setting up of a mega textile park at Pinjarat village in Olpad taluka of Surat district will affect the environment and violate Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), the Gujarat Khedut Samaj has on Thursday lodged its protest with the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) to drop the latter’s move to set up the same. The chamber had submitted its draft proposal to develop a Mega Textile Park on the government land to the state chief secretary last week. The Rs 2,000 crore project will come up on 2,000 acres of government land at Pinjarat village. The state government has decided to depute industries commissioner Mamta Verma to the site on April 17 to examine the viability.

Gujarat Khedut Samaj president Jayesh Patel on Thursday met SGCCI president B S Agrawal and handed over a memorandum to him. In the memorandum, GKS has pointed out that that the project land falls near the coastal area and under inter-tidal zone area, as prescribed by Surat Urban Development Authority (SUDA) plan 2035. This would pose threat to the industries during high tides in the sea. Further, the project land falls within the 500 metre area of Coastal Regulatory Zone and that this would adversely affect hit the fishermen of Pinjarat village by snatching away their livelihood.

SGCCI president B S Agrawal said, “We will form an expert team to look into all the objections raised by Gujarat Khedut Samaj. We will also follow the environmental norms and see that there is no disturbances caused to the environment and later we will decide whether to go ahead with the project or not.”

GKS member Darshan Naik said, “We have tried to prevail over the SGCCI president on the ill-effects of the proposed project as it will violate the CRZ norms and even endanger the mangrove plantations. He had assured us that he would consider all our objections and will later come to any conclusion. The same group had launched an agitation against notifying of Choryasi and Olpad under the Special Investment Region which had forced the government to denotify them, in 2014.

