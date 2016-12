In a suspected case of suicide, the body of a 54-year-old farmer from Bajaar village under Phillaur police station was found hanging in his cattle shed on Wednesday night.The deceased has been identified as Jatinder Singh.

According to his son Gurmeet Singh, Jatinder had run up a debt of Rs 15 lakh and was worried about it. The family owns just four acres of land. Jatinder is survived by wife and two sons.