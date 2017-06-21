Rajasthan Farmer’s body found hanging from tree in Baran, suicide suspected

The farmer is suspected to have committed suicide by hanging self sometimes on Tuesday as the body is about one and half day old, the SHO said. The farmer is suspected to have committed suicide by hanging self sometimes on Tuesday as the body is about one and half day old, the SHO said.

The body of a 30-year-old farmer was found hanging from a mango tree in a forest near Sakrawada village under Nahargarh police station area of the Baran district today morning. The deceased farmer had gone missing on Monday evening.

The body of Sanjeev Meena, a resident of Sakrawada village was found today morning hanging from a mango tree in the nearby jungles, said SHO, Nahargarh police station, Mukesh Meena. After Sanjeev went missing on Monday, his family members began searching for him, he said.

The farmer is suspected to have committed suicide by hanging self sometimes on Tuesday as the body is about one and half day old, the SHO said. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was recovered, he said.

The family members of the deceased claimed that he had ended his life due to heavy debt but police officials were not immediately inclined to accept it. The farmer owned about 12-15 bighas of agriculture land in the village and has had a good yield, the SHO said adding the the deceased did not seem to be under debt.

However an investigation into the matter is underway, he said. The deceased was reportedly in depression after his mother and 22-year-old brother died in the last few years, the SHO added.

The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem today noon and the inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC were underway, SHO Meena said.

