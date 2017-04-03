Farmers arrested for staging rail roko

A group of farmers were on Monday arrested when they staged a ‘rail roko’ at the Railway junction pressing their demands.

The farmers numbering around 20 led by Vice-President of All-Agricultural Co-ordination Movement Kakkarai Sugumar were arrested when they blocked the Chennai-bound Chozhan Express train, police said.

The protesters raised slogans against the central and Tamil Nadu governments demanding setting up of Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre in drought-hit areas.

In another farmers’ protest, around members of Tamilnadu Vivasaigal Sangam under the leadership of General Secretary P.Shanmugam staged an agitation in front of the Head Post Office here over their demands including setting up of CMB.

