Farmer suicides down 40% in Yavatmal, claims Fadnavis

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis today said the BJP-led government in the state had succeeded in curbing the farmer suicides by 40 percent in the worst-affected Yavatmal district of Vidarbha. “With ‘Baliraja Chetna Abhiyan’ we are able to reduce number of farmer suicides by almost 40 percent in this most-affected Yavatmal district, and our efforts will not cease till we ensure that not a single farmer takes the extreme step,” he said.

Fadnavis was speaking after inaugurating a new administrative building at Kalamb in the district. He also performed Bhumi-pujan for rejuvenation of Chakrawati river and a 132 KV power substation there.

“We are happy that due to ‘Jal-yukt Shivar Abhiyan’ (water conservation scheme), this year Rabi sowing area expanded and farmers are using water from (newly created) storages,” he said.

“Our special focus is on clearing backlog of pending applications for power connection for agricultural pumps. More than one lakh connections have been given,” he said.

“We are turning this region into a textile hub. Training will be provided for `farm to fashion’ transition. This will give best prices to cotton growers,” Fadnavis said.