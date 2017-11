Murugesan was engaged in collection of samba nurseries from a field in Tiruvaithukudi village when he was struck by lightning, police said (File) Murugesan was engaged in collection of samba nurseries from a field in Tiruvaithukudi village when he was struck by lightning, police said (File)

A farmer died after he was struck by lightning in the district, police said Monday. Murugesan was engaged in collection of samba nurseries from a field in Tiruvaithukudi village when he was struck by lightning, they said.

In another incident, the roof of a house in Ponpethi fell on four-year-old boy. Nithinmurugan was injured and rushed to Thanjavur medical college hospital.

