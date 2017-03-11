Farmer shot dead, two others injured by sand mafia

A farmer was today allegedly shot dead and two others sustained bullet injuries when some unidentified persons involved in illegal sand mining fired at them at Kachar village near Bhind, Madhya Pradesh.

Some farmers asked unidentified persons carrying out illegal mining of sand at the bed of Sindh river not to indulge in the unlawful act, district additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajendra Verma said.

Angered at this, the unidentified persons opened fire at the farmers, leaving Ingeg Singh (22) dead. Two other farmers Udal Singh (20) and Rameshwar Singh (25) sustained bullet wounds to their abdomen and leg respectively, the ASP added.

After the incident, the miscreants fled, he said, adding, that police have registered a case of murder and attempt to murder against the unidentified accused.

A hunt has been launched to arrest them, he added.