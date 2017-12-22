Bihar: Farmer shot dead by unidentified persons

The deceased was a social worker and was earlier associated with Rashtriya Janata Dal. (Representative Image) The deceased was a social worker and was earlier associated with Rashtriya Janata Dal. (Representative Image)

A farmer was shot dead by unidentified persons at Shankarpur village in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Friday, police said. Rosra Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar said that the deceased has been identified as Hare Ram Yadav (50), a resident of Shankarpur village under Hasanpur police station of the district, reports PTI.

The deceased was a social worker and was earlier associated with Rashtriya Janata Dal, Yadav said. Hare Ram Yadav was killed by some unidentified miscreants at Pukar chowk around half a km away from his house when he had gone for a morning stroll, the SDPO said adding that the killers fled from the scene taking the advantage of the fog.

Hasanpur police station Station House Officer (SHO) Braj Kishore and other police personnel from neighbouring police stations have been sent to the spot, he said. The local villagers blocked the Hasanpur-Bithan road with the body in protest against the incident, the SDPO said.

