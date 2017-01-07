Farmer shoots daughters, self; wife survives attack

While the exact reason behind the deaths is not yet known, relatives claimed that Jaiveer Singh had been upset over his inability to pay off a bank loan. (File) While the exact reason behind the deaths is not yet known, relatives claimed that Jaiveer Singh had been upset over his inability to pay off a bank loan. (File)

A 47-year-old farmer shot his two teenage daughters and wife before shooting himself with a country-made pistol at his house in Mathedi village, Muzaffarnagar, on Friday afternoon. While the man and his daughters died on the spot, his wife is in critical condition. While the exact reason behind the deaths is not yet known, relatives claimed that Jaiveer Singh had been upset over his inability to pay off a bank loan. District Magistrate, Muzaffarnagar, Dinesh Kumar Singh told The Indian Express that Jaiveer owned a plot of farming land in the area and that it was yet to be verified whether he had taken a loan from a bank or borrowed from a money lender. The possibility of a land dispute could not also be ruled, police said. “We are investigating the matter,” said the DM.

According to Vijay Singh, SHO of Ratanpur police station, Jaiveer, his daughters Shweta (17) and Priyanshi (15) and wife Meenu (43) were having lunch at around 1 pm when the neighbours and Singh’s brother Jeetendra — who also lived in the neighbourhood — heard gunshots. They rushed to the house to find the family lying in their courtyard in a pool of blood.

“Jeetendra told police that Jaiveer had taken a loan from the bank and a moneylender as well and was upset over being unable to pay the debt,” the SHO said.