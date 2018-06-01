Farmer protest LIVE UPDATES: In nation-wide strike, over 100 groups demand complete loan waiver

Over a 100 farmer groups are participating in a 10-day nation-wide strike beginning Friday to demand a complete loan waiver in the agriculture sector and the implementation of recommendations made by the MS Swaminathan Committee. The strike, declared by the All India Kisan Mahasangh, is being staged in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, among other states.
The strike is likely to affect the supply of milk, fruits and vegetables in cities and towns. Sandeep Gidde, coordinator of the strike said, “Starting Friday, we will stop the supply of milk and vegetables to cities. Farmers will station themselves along highways to stop vehicles transporting milk and vegetables.” He expressed confidence that the strike would be successful.
However, major farmers’ bodies such as the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh have decided against participating in the strike.
The strike is being observed in parts of Maharashtra today. Some farmers groups have decided to support the agitation while others have refrained citing economic losses, among other reasons. Major wholesale markets, however, remain open today in Mumbai and Pune. Remember, the strike comes just months after almost 30,000 farmers from across Maharashtra marched to Mumbai to put pressure on the Devendra Fadnavis-led government to help the ailing sector.
