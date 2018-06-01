Farmer protest LIVE UPDATES: In nation-wide strike, over 100 groups demand complete loan waiver

Farmer strike: The strike is likely to affect the supply of milk, fruits and vegetables in cities and towns (Express Photo/Mayur Bargaje/File) Farmer strike: The strike is likely to affect the supply of milk, fruits and vegetables in cities and towns (Express Photo/Mayur Bargaje/File)

Over a 100 farmer groups are participating in a 10-day nation-wide strike beginning Friday to demand a complete loan waiver in the agriculture sector and the implementation of recommendations made by the MS Swaminathan Committee. The strike, declared by the All India Kisan Mahasangh, is being staged in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, among other states.

The strike is likely to affect the supply of milk, fruits and vegetables in cities and towns. Sandeep Gidde, coordinator of the strike said, “Starting Friday, we will stop the supply of milk and vegetables to cities. Farmers will station themselves along highways to stop vehicles transporting milk and vegetables.” He expressed confidence that the strike would be successful.

However, major farmers’ bodies such as the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh have decided against participating in the strike.