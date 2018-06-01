Farmer protest LIVE UPDATES: In nation-wide strike, over 100 groups demand complete loan waiver

Follow Us:
Friday, June 01, 2018
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2018 2:19:11 pm
In nation-wide strike, over 100 groups demand complete loan waiver Farmer strike: The strike is likely to affect the supply of milk, fruits and vegetables in cities and towns (Express Photo/Mayur Bargaje/File)

Over a 100 farmer groups are participating in a 10-day nation-wide strike beginning Friday to demand a complete loan waiver in the agriculture sector and the implementation of recommendations made by the MS Swaminathan Committee. The strike, declared by the All India Kisan Mahasangh, is being staged in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, among other states.

The strike is likely to affect the supply of milk, fruits and vegetables in cities and towns. Sandeep Gidde, coordinator of the strike said, “Starting Friday, we will stop the supply of milk and vegetables to cities. Farmers will station themselves along highways to stop vehicles transporting milk and vegetables.” He expressed confidence that the strike would be successful.

However, major farmers’ bodies such as the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh have decided against participating in the strike.

Farmers across the country begin a 10-day strike today demanding complete loan waiver. Here are the live updates.

14:19 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
In Maharashtra, lukewarm response to strike

The strike is being observed in parts of Maharashtra today. Some farmers groups have decided to support the agitation while others have refrained citing economic losses, among other reasons. Major wholesale markets, however, remain open today in Mumbai and Pune. Remember, the strike comes just months after almost 30,000 farmers from across Maharashtra marched to Mumbai to put pressure on the Devendra Fadnavis-led government to help the ailing sector.

14:14 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Farmers begin 10-day strike today

In another agitation against the government, farmers across India are staging a 10-day protest to demand reforms in the agricultural sector. At least 110 farmer bodies are expected to participate from states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. They are demanding a complete loan waiver as well as implementation of the MS Swaminathan recommendations. Follow our blog through the day as we bring you the latest news.

(With inputs from ENS)

Earlier this year, around 30,000 farmers from across Maharahstra embarked on a march towards Mumbai to put pressure on the government to aid the agricultural sector. (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/File)

Farmers will stage a protest from June 1-10 across the country in demand of a complete loan waiver in the farming sector as well as the implementation of the MS Swaminathan committee recommendations. Follow our live blog for the latest updates.

